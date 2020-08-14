Burna Boy Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Reach #1 On UK Apple Top Albums

Nigerian artist and Grammy Awards Nominee, Burna Boy has become the first ever Nigerian artist to be ranked Number 1 on UK Apple Music Top Albums chart.

He achieved this feat in barely 24 hours after releasing his new album titled, “Twice as Tall”.

Twice as Tall album, which is executive produced by Diddy is already outperforming Burna Boy’s last year’s album, the African Giant.

A quick check on the UK Apple Music Top Albums chart showed that the new album is now ranked #1, already beating Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

Burna Boy Twice as Tall Album recorded about five million streams within the first hour of its release, making it become an instant hit.

On social media, fans and followers have been praising him for the album, while it has begun generating massive reviews online.

Twice As Tall is available on eight streaming Services: Spotify, YouTube, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora, iTune Store and Deezer.

Burna Boy and his mom were also part of the production with Diddy, especially as the album was recorded in Lagos, because of coronavirus restrictions.

The album contains 15 tracks, featuring Chris Martin (‘Monsters You Made’), Stormzy (‘Real Life’), Youssou N’Dour (‘Level Up/Twice As Tall’) and Naughty by Nature among many others.

The album also includes contributions from Nigeria’s Spaceship Collective, Mike Dean, Timbaland and others.