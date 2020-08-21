Burna Boy Becomes African Artiste With Most Monthly Listeners On Spotify

Nigerian afrobeats singer, Burna Boy has set a new record as he becomes African artiste with the most monthly listeners on Spotify.

This was revealed by @ChartsAfrica, a verified Charts outlet and has earned an affirmation from the African Giant who retweeted it yesterday, August 20.

According to ChartsAfrica, he is now the African artiste with the most monthly listeners on music streaming platform, Spotify.

He achieved this feat after he surpassed a whopping 14 million monthly listeners and this is believed to be the handiwork of his 5th and latest album, “Twice As Tall”.

ChartsAfrica tweeted… “Burna Boy is the African Artiste with most monthly listeners on Spotify 14M+.”

