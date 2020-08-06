Breaking News: Sanchez Joins Inter On Three-Year Deal

Alexis Sanchez has joined Inter Milan from Manchester United on a three-year deal, SkySports reports.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had said on Wednesday Alexis Sanchez’s move to Inter Milan had been made permanent.

Chile midfielder Sanchez, 31, who joined Inter last August after a season and a half at Old Trafford, has scored four goals in 31 appearances for the Italian side.

“I can confirm that Alexis will be confirmed as an Inter player on Thursday,” Solskjaer told broadcaster BT Sport.

“Alexis has had a good time over there, he’s a good player, so we wish him all the best,” he added.

Earlier, Inter chief executive Beppe Marotta said Sanchez had signed a three-year deal at the San Siro.

