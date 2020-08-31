Bobrisky Rocks Angelic Outfits To Celebrate Birthday In Grand Style (Photos)

Famous Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has rocked angelic outfits to celebrate his birthday.

The self acclaimed barbie doll turned a year older on Monday, 31st August and took to social media to flood his timeline with adorable photos, clad in angelic outfits.

Although his Wikipedia page says he’s 28 today, very little is known of Bobrisky’s bio data.

Bob took to Instagram at exactly 12 midnight to share first picture from her birthday photo studio session in appreciation to God for another year.

Celebrating her bestie, Tonto Dikeh wrote, “To know you is to truly Love you..

Happy birthday To Us.. Congratulations on your new toys and your New Smart home…

I’m glad you are growing into the man God destined for you to be…

May Gods Love Guide you, Thank God for your growth..

May his Love encompass you…

Have a blast Gee.”

See more angelic photos below;