Black Panther Star, Chadwick Boseman Dies Aged 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said.

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wildson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” the statement said of the star’s private health struggle.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Chadwick’s Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo – who plays The Hulk – reacted to the devastating news on Twitter.

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman.