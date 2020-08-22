Bishop Oyedepo Gives Out Daughter’s Hand In marriage And On His 38th Wedding Anniversary Day (Photos)

Thirty-eight years ago, on August 21, Mummy and Daddy Oyedepo as they are fondly called got married in a glorious ceremony.

Celebrating their many years of unshaken union, Bishop Oyedepo took to his Instagram page to shower praises on his dear wife.

Oyedepo in his message hailed his wife for being a virtuous woman and noted that the journey has been an awesome one with her by his side.

“Happy Wedding Anniversary to my lovely wife @officialfaithoyedepo The journey thus far has been awesome with you by my side. You have been the true definition of a virtuous woman. Myself, the children (biological and spiritual) and grandchildren all call you blessed indeed. 38 years gone, forever to go with you. I love you,” his post read.

Interestingly, the day was indeed one of double celebration for Oyedepo and his wife as they also gave out their daughter’s hand in marriage.