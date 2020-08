American singer and songwriter, Beyoncé has now made the official music video for Wizkid-assisted ‘Brown Skin Girl‘ available on Youtube, a standout record from the acclaimed album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift.’

The video, directed by Nigerian-British director Jenn Nkiri, is a star-studded affair as it features appearances from the likes of Wizkid, Naomi Campell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Blue Ivy Carter and more.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.