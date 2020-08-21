‘Best Revenge Is Massive Success’ – Tacha Says As She Shows Off Her 3 Awards (Photos)

Former BBNaija housemate, Tacha has taken to social media to show off 3 awards she recently bagged.

According to her, the best revenge is massive success.

Recall that the self-styled Port Harcourt ‘first daughter’ won Brand Influencer of the Year and 2 other awards at the Scream Awards 2020.

Tacha was nominated alongside Mercy Eke and Diane Russet in the Brand Influencer of the Year category, which she beat them to emerge the winner.

The beautiful reality Tv star won three categories; social media influencer of the year, fashion brand of the year and brand influencer of the year.

Tacha has now taken to her social media pages to reveal that the best form of revenge is massive success.

She revealed this in a recent post she shared on her Instagram page today, August 21.

As she shows off her 3 awards, she wrote… “The BEST REVENGE is MASSIVE SUCCESS..

Take a moment to APPRECIATE how far you’ve COME🔱🔱

Thank you🤍 @screamawards

THANK YOU🙏 #TACHATITANS

#tachatitans #nlnt89 #nlnt”

In another post which she appeared same outfits, Tacha revealed that character, intelligence, strength and style, are the major characteristics that make one’s beauty complete.

See more photos below: