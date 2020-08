One of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemates, Ike Onyema,has stated that he was wealthier before he went for the reality show.

He made this revelation after a follower told him that going for the reality show last year upgraded his life, baring which he would have been a gangster.

Ike replied, stating that the opposite is the case.

He wrote: Before BBN my account was larger. Fame no be cheap oo.”