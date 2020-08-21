“Be Scared, I Have Not Seen My Period” – Vee Tells Neo

2020 Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, has given her love interest a reason to be afraid after she broke the news of her not seeing her period.

Vee told Neo that she has been in the Big Brother Naija house for a month and a day now and she is yet to see her menses, and this comes after Neo made a jovially made a pregnancy gesture during their private chat in the kitchen.

“you should be scared idiot” She said. Replying to him, Vee said ”it could come by tomorrow”. Neo replied ” Vee probably you just miscalculated”.