BBNaija2020:”I’m Mentally Attracted To You And Physically Attracted To Kiddwaya’ – Erica Tells Laycon (Videos)

BBNaija lockdown housemate, Erica has set her fellow housemate, Laycon straight after she told him that she is attracted to him mentally and physically attracted to her other housemate, Kiddwaya.

Laycon and Kiddwaya have been fighting hard for Erica’s attention since they got into the house. While Kiddwaya was the first to show interest, Laycon persistently drew close to Erica and recently told her how he feels about her.

However, Erica has now set the records straight with him. While having a discussion last night, she informed him that she is mentally attracted to him but physically attracted to Kiddwaya.

When Laycon asked if she is attracted to him, she replied: “I’m mentally attracted to you and physically attracted to Kiddwaya”.

She asked that they remain just friends, but Laycon said he feels awkward whenever he sees her with Kiddwaya.

Meanwhile in another conversation with Prince and TrickyTee last night, Laycon said he finds it irritating and disrespectful whenever Kiddwaya kisses Erica in his presence.

Watch The Videos Below;