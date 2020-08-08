BBNaija2020: You Made Me Have An Erection – Ozo Confesses To Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Ozo has admitted to having an erection in the house because of Nengi.

Ozo has had an embarrassing moment a few days ago when he got an erection.

He, however, rushed to put his hand in his pocket and covered up.

On Friday during an intimate conversation with Nengi in the garden, he told her that he had an erection after he saw her change into a black outfit and could not help it.

Ozo said: “My mind was drifting the other day. Immediately the housemates told me, I had to put my hand in my pocket.

“It happened after I saw you change into that black outfit, the next thing ‘junior’ was up and Praise told me to go inside immediately.”

Ozo says he had a boner looking at sexy Nengi. And Nengi had to position her ass to give him another boner #bbnlockdown2020 #NengiTheAlphaFemale#BBNaija2020 pic.twitter.com/ROM8bK0CeK — Nwachukwu John Owen (@johnowen99) August 8, 2020