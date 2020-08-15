BBNaija2020: You Have A Son But Don’t Act Your Age – Erica Mocks Wathoni

BBNaija housemate, Erica has attacked Wathoni for being rude to her. It all started after Erica said she does not chase guys.

However, Wathoni indirectly disagreed, saying Kiddwaya who’s Erica’s love interest did not chase any girl in the house. This got Erica pissed as she broke down in tears after Kiddwaya failed to defend her.

Following the argument, Erica confronted Wathoni to discuss the issue but the incident didn’t end well as Wathoni walked out of the Head of House when she mentioned a similar issue with Vee.

Erica said, “Every time I talk to you, you claim it’s because of Kiddwaya. I have told him I’m not interested anymore.

“To you it’s because of a guy, it’s your attitude towards me. You are 29-years-old, you have a son and still don’t act your age. I thought we were cool but you kept shading me.”

Responding, Wathoni said she was expecting insults from housemates but did not expect to be mocked over having a son at 29.

She maintained that she has no issue with Erica but will not tolerate any insult about her son.