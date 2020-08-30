BBNaija2020: “You Are Too Controlling, You Don’t Reason” – Kiddwaya Tells Erica

Big brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has told Erica that she is controlling.

He made this known to her last night after their Saturday party when they were discussing their current situation in the house.

Erica told Kiddwaya that she feels disrespected every time he flirts with Dorathy and Nengi. She also said she has a problem with Kiddwaya being touchy with them.

Kiddwaya then Erica that he is tired of her constant complaint, saying they are friends and that Erica can always call him outside the house if she needs to talk to him.

Emotional Erica then told Kiddwaya that she’s going to let him go because she’s emotional drained from the whole situation. Kiddwaya then told Erica that she doesn’t reason, that she over-exaggerate every little thing and that she’s too controlling.

Watch the video below…

Omo Kidd is still unapologetic about his actions,he is even saying Erica is too controlling…..Abeg I don go sleep I don tire for this drama. #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/dFtll57psn — Mara_cool (@amarachi_13) August 30, 2020