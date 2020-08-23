BBNaija2020: “You Are My Brother For Life” – Nengi Tells Ozo

Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi has brother-zoned Ozo, few days after telling him not to mistake their friendship for a relationship.

According to Nengi, Ozo is her brother and friend for life. She made this known t him last night while they were chilling in the lounge.

She also told him that they should solidify their friendship, as she asked him to give her his hand.

“We are best friends for life, you are my brother for life, give me your hand. Let’s solidify our friendship.” she told him.

