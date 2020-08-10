BBNaija2020: Why My Boyfriend Broke Up With Me – Nengi Tells Biggie In The Diary Room

Housemate Nengi has revealed why she broke up with her boyfriend.
The beauty queen who disclosed this during her diary session today, said he broke up with her when she told him about her plans of going to the big brother Naija house.
According to her, she finally went to the house without telling him because she was keeping it confidential and didn’t want to jinx it after telling someone.
She went further to say that she hopes to reconcile with her boyfriend after the house, but if she leaves the house and he is no longer available for her, that she might move to Ozo as he is her ideal candidate.
Nengi : I like to be in a relationship, My parents are late so I need to have someone… She didn't tell her current boyfriend about her coming to the show bcos she didn't want to be disappointed after telling someone like had happened in the past. And that's the reason for her relationship wahala outside the house and she hopes to reconcile. But if there is no reconciliation with her now enstrange boo, she can see herself and Ozo being in a relationship.