BBNaija2020: Why I Will Destroy Prince And Tolanibaj’s Relationship – Vee

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Vee has stated that she would destroy the relationship between Prince and Tolanibaj to enhance her chances of winning.

Vee made the statement today during her diary session with Head of House, Kiddwaya who stood in place of Big Brother.

When asked which of the couples in the house she would like to break up their relationship, Vee mentioned Tolanibaj and Prince.

According to her, their breakup will affect Prince who is competitive and enhance her chances of becoming the winner in the reality show.

Vee said: “Prince is a very competitive person so a break up with Tolanibaj could affect him and enhance my game in the house.”