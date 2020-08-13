BBNaija2020: Why I Exposed My Body In The House – Eric

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Eric has revealed why he exposed his body on National TV.

According to Eric, he walked shirtless during his stay in the BBNaija house to sell himself. Eric said he wanted to show viewers he could transform people’s bodies.

The ‘foodie’ said one of his strategies was to showcase himself and his ability to turn fat to muscles.

He told Pulse, “My strategy was to sell myself so if you watch the show, you will see me a lot without my shirt to show people that I put in a lot of work into my body and to show them that this is what I do.

I transform people’s bodies from what it was to what it can be”.

He also stated that he will be focusing on his fitness brand and other things he has in mind.