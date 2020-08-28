BBNaija2020: Why I Didn’t Tell My Girlfriend About Going For Reality Show – Laycon

BBNaija housemate, Laycon on Thursday gave the reason he did not inform his girlfriend he was chosen for the reality show.

Laycon, while speaking to Vee, Lucy and Wathoni, said his girlfriend would not have accepted his decision.

Lucy had asked what Laycon would do if after the show his girlfriend dumped him, but he responded that he was not thinking about it yet.

Laycon responded, “I did not tell my girlfriend I was coming to the house.

I knew how she would have reacted to it so I didn’t tell her. I’m not even thinking about it.”

Laycon has been in a love triangle with Kiddwaya and Erica.

Erica had said she was attracted to Laycon mentally and Kiddwaya physically, a statement that led to the crash of their friendship.