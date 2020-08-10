BBNaija2020: Why I Didn’t Pursue My Feelings For Nengi – Tochi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has opened up on the reason he didn’t pursue his feelings for Nengi while in the house.

Tochi opened up to Ebuka after his eviction that he caught feelings for BBNaija housemate, Nengi, and he really got along with her in the house.

He said he was really attracted to her, but he couldn’t pursue it because he felt so many guys in the house were already after her.

Tochi further said he didn’t want to be in a competition with anyone over a girl, so he decided to step back and let go of his feelings.