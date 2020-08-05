#BBNaija2020: “Who Wants To Date You?” – Ozo Fires Nengi As She Says She Doesn’t Want A Relationship In The House

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo recently had a discussion with Nengi where they aired out their thoughts towards each other.

During the discussion, Nengi talked about Ozo snubbing her for a week and how she made attempts to talk to him to no avail.

Nengi noted that she tried to start a conversation with him every morning, but he was always unwilling to discuss with her.

She further said that she always thought Ozo saw her as a friend but his action said different. She added that she is not even interested in having a relationship in the house.

Reacting to this, Ozo asked her – “Who wants to date you?”

