BBNaija2020: What I Will Do If I’m Evicted Tonight – Nengi Speaks Up

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Nengi has expressed fear about Sunday night eviction in few hours.

The housemates are all up for eviction except Ozo and Dorathy and their stay in the house will be determined by the housemates tonight.

According to the new twist, the housemates will decide who will be evicted among the four least voted housemates tonight.

Recall Ka3na and Lilo were evicted last Sunday after housemates chose them.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie on Sunday afternoon, Nengi said although she is hopeful, if evicted she would focus on expanding her shoe business.

Nengi said: “Sundays are always sad for me because I could leave or someone I’m close to; but I’m hopeful and staying strong for the best days.

“Before I came to this house, my goal is to be in finale and I’ve not achieved that.

“If I’m evicted tonight, I’ll expand my shoe line business and take one step at a time to make my life better.”