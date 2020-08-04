BBNaija2020: “We Were Aggressively Cuddling”- BBNaija Housemate, Ka3na Breaks Silence On Alleged Romp With Praise

Evicted BBNaija housemate, Ka3na has disclosed that housemate Praise and herself did not engage in s3x while she was in the house.

In an interview with a radio station this morning, the mother of 3 said that she and Praise didn’t have s3x, that they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.” she said.

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season saw its first evictions on Sunday night with housemates, Ka3na and Lilo leaving the house.