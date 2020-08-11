BBNaija2020: Wathoni Sends Emotional Message To Her Son (Video)

Big brother Naija 2020 housemate, Wathoni Anyansi, has sent an emotional message to her 5 year old Son.

During her diary session this evening when big brother asked if she had anything else she wanted to talk to him about, Wathoni requested that she wanted to send her son a message, which Biggie accepted and told her to go ahead.

“I want you to know that I love you so much. There are times that I do things that I don’t know why I do them, but I love you so much and mummy will always have your back. I love you so much” she said.

Watch the video below

https://twitter.com/aproko_naija/status/1292863656326320130

Recall that two weeks ago, a 2019 video surfaced, of Wathoni narrating how she got pregnant as a virgin at the age of 23.

The now 29-year-old reality TV star, revealed that she discovered she was pregnant about five months later after undergoing some checks.