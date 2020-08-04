BBNaija2020: Wathoni Joins The “Blue Tick Geng”, Becomes 3rd Female Housemate To Be Verified On Instagram

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Wathoni has joined the “blue tick geng” as she becomes the 3rd female housemate to be verified on Instagram.

This is coming a week after her fellow female housemates, Nengi and Dorathy got verified on the platform.

The beautiful single mom and fashion entrepreneur now has nearly 100k followers and will definitely cross the mark soon.

See image below:

For celebrities, getting verified on social media platforms is a huge achievement as it’s a mark of authenticity, brand and popularity.

Blue ticks also help fans and followers to avoid being swindled or defrauded by fake account operators.