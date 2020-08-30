BBNaija2020: Wathoni Evicted From Lockdown House

It’s another Sunday and with it comes eviction night of housemates from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show. So far, it’s a double eviction as Wathoni becomes the 2nd housemate to be evicted today alongside TolaniBaj.

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur

This multi-talented single mother juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog. She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I started eating chocolates more than usual, praying with the rosary three to five times (no jokes), and a lot of thinking.

What are your words to live by? You are unstoppable; you have not come this far to stop now.

What is your biggest achievement? Providing for my son, being chosen to work in Julius Berger amongst graduates (I was an undergraduate then), giving birth naturally to a 4.3kg baby.