BBNaija2020: Vee Describes Size Of Laycon’s ‘Cassava’ To Erica And She Confirms It (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has during a recent conversation with TolaniBaj and Vee, spoken about her feelings towards Laycon and Kiddwaya.

During the conversation, Erica disclosed how she’s mentally attracted to Laycon and physically attracted to Kiddwaya.

Erica expressed how she really desires to have a guy with Kidd’s physical attributes and Laycon’s mind.

Vee understood Erica’s statement and also went ahead to describe Laycon’s cassava.

According to Vee, Laycon is well loaded down there.

In her words; “My girl, streets are saying Laycon….” ..then she used her hand to make a sign of a very huge ‘cassava’.

Erica responded in affirmation, saying “Exactly”.. TolaniBaj also said, “I heard too”

Watch video below: