BBNaija2020: Uti Nwachukwu Sparks Debate, Says Prince Is The Most Intelligent Housemate

Winner of Big Brother Africa Season 5, Uti Nwachukwu, has said that Prince is the most intelligent BBNaija Lockdown housemate.

He made this known in a post on Sunday, August 23 via his official Twitter page.

According to him, he’s filled with wisdom and talks like a royalty.

For Sir Uti, Prince needs to be appreciated with the most accolades in the house because of his intelligence.

He tweeted… “I honestly think that when it comes to deep and Real Intelligence mixed with wisdom in that #Bbnaija house, PRINCE should definitely be given more, if not the most accolades. We need to appreciate him a whole lot more the guy yans like an IGWE.”

