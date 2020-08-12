BBNaija2020: Unseen Footage Showing Erica Crying Her Eyes Out In The Toilet After ‘Losing’ Laycon (Video)

Erica has been spotted inside the toilet in an unseen footage crying her eyes out after having a heart-to-heart conversation with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Apparently realizing that their situationship is now over following Laycon’s decision to stay away from her, the HOH went into the toilet to cry her eyes out.

Recall when Erica became the head on house for the fourth week on Monday, she had a conversation with Laycon as to who she may choose as the deputy HOH.

Laycon had told her she’s free to choose Kiddwaya as her deputy, and he’d be unbothered. He also noted that regardless of her decision he’d still care for her.

Below is an unseen footage where Erica went to the toilet to cry her eyes out, shortly after having a heartfelt conversation with Laycon.. and then realizing she may loose laycon if she chooses Kiddwaya as her deputy HOH.

