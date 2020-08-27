BBNaija2020: Trickytee And Ozo Win N1m Each, All-Expense Paid Trip To Dubai

Ozo and Trikytee, two Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Lockdown housemates, have won N1milliom each.

The housemates won the cash prize alongside an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for music festival and a year supply of Pepsi beverages.

Ozo and Trikytee were paired as ‘Team Tekno’ to perform one of his songs, which they did excellently and mastered the lyrics.

They won the singing task while Team Tiwa, which had Nengi and Prince won the puzzle task.

Trikytee, reacting said: “I’m so happy, I’ve never gone on an international flight before. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Burna Boy during their task advised the housemates and played some songs in his new album ‘Twice as Tall’

In a short clip, the ‘African Giant’ advised housemates to keep their heads up while in the show.

“Keep your head up and stay twice as tall. Now you know what it means,” Burna boy added.