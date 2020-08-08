BBNaija2020: Talking To Erica Is Worth More Than ₦3 million – Laycon

BBNaija ‘lockdown housemate, Laycon has said talking to his love interest, Erica is worth more than 3 million Naira. He made this known while discussing with Praise.

“The experience of talking to Erica even though I know I can’t be with her right now is worth more than N3 million.”, Laycon, said.

Meanwhile, Erica on Friday night expressed sadness that Laycon feels sad because of her. She said she will give him space for a while.

Reacting, Kiddwaya wondered why Laycon declared his intentions late.

Erica, however, stated that it was not about who asked first, adding that even if Laycon showed interest before Kiddwaya, she won’t pick him.