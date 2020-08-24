BBNaija2020: Tacha Wouldn’t Have Survived Eviction This Season – Neo, Nengi Others (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates have said that popular Double Wahala housemate, Tacha, would not have survived eviction in the current setting.

Kiddwaya, Nengi, Neo, Vee, and others were having a general conversation about the method of eviction in the lockdown season.

The new method allows housemates to nominate fellow contestants for possible and immediate eviction after the viewers must have voted for the week.

This pattern led to the eviction of Lilo and Kaisha by fellow housemates despite scoring the highest votes among nominated housemates.

The housemates believe that with her relationship with other others, which was seemingly not good enough, Double Wahala housemates would have voted Tacha out before she was evicted.

The lockdown house is now left with 14 housemates following the eviction of Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha and most recently, Praise.

