BBNaija2020: Shocking Moment Erica and Kiddwaya Were Reportedly Caught Having Sex (video)

Fans of Big Brother Najia Lockdown show were left stunned after catching, Erica and Kiddwaya having sex while other housemates were sound asleep.

It all started with an intense make-out session under the sheet which left Erica moaning loudly.

Earlier the day, the pair were first seen on the couch chatting and flirting with Kiddwaya caressing Erica’s bare bum with one hand and the other around her neck.

The housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya later ended up in the bed, where they enjoyed a hot make-out session and sex. At one point, Erica could be heard moaning as it appears Kiddwaya went a little bit far down there.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDang3wjhHK/