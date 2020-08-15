BBNaija2020: “She Should Be Disqualified Like Tacha” – Fans React As Nengi Pushes Kaisha During Fight (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Rebecca Hampson Nengi and Kaisha got into a serious fight this morning at the house.

The duo hurled dirty insults at themselves with Nengi pushing Kaisha out of the way. Nengi also called Kaisha ugly, and Kaisha flared up. This comes after Erica attacked Wathoni for being rude to her last night.

Reacting to this, some fans are insisting that Nengi should be punished for laying her hands on Kaisha during the fight.

While some are saying she should be disqualified like Tacha, others are saying she should be given a strike.

Watch the video below;