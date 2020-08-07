BBNaija2020: Senator Ben Bruce Declares Support For 3 Housemates

Nigerian business magnate and politician, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has declared support for 3 big brother Naija housemates.

The former senator representing Bayelsa east, via his official Twitter account, revealed three of his “children” are in the BBNaija and that he wants viewers to keep them in the house.

He shared voting photos of Prince, Erica and Kiddwaya and his “children”.

“Three of my children are in the @BBNaija house, and I have real love for all of them. Let’s keep them in the house. #BBNaijaLockdown” he wrote.

According to some reactions to the tweets, some people are saying that Bruce is supporting Prince and Erica because they were models who competed via his platform.