BBNaija2020: See What Praise Told Laycon About Erica (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Praise has advised Laycon to move ahead with his feeling for Erica.

This comes after Laycon had declared his intention to be in a relationship with Erica. However, Erica turned him down saying she is only mentally attracted to him.

Laycon since then has suffered rejection and has told Biggie and other housemates that he feels pained.

But, Praise speaking to him on Thursday night, advised him to move on and focus on the game.

“I know you like her but you need to move on from Erica because she is with Kiddwaya.

“You don’t know what will happen later in the show. I know it will be very hard especially in this house but you should try, you don’t know if you will stay longer than her.

“She might be gone very soon but you need to move on,” Praise told Laycon.

https://twitter.com/thatsjovie/status/1291483236753903616