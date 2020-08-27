BBNaija2020: See What Burna Promised Neo & Erica’s After Their Pepsi Task Challenge Performance (Video)

African Giant, Burna Boy has reacted to Neo and Erica’s performance in the Pepsi task challenge.

Burna said he might contact BBNaija housemates, Erica and Neo to feature in his upcoming musical video because of their good performance.

Neo and Erica wowed viewers of the show with their last night performance at their Pepsi task challenge. The duo rocked the stage, singing Burna Boy’s ‘On The Low’.

Neo and Erica stepped onto the stage with great enthusiasm, flair and creativity. Neo went the extra mile of wearing a wig cap that resembles Burna Boy’s dreadlocks.

Reacting to their performance, Burna Boy said they did well and might feature them in Onyeka music video.

In his words ;

“They did! Might have to hit them up to star in Onyeka video”

See the video of their performance below: