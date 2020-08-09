BBNaija2020: See How Nigerians Voted For Housemates

Entertainment News/August 9, 2020/Rojon /No Comment/5131 views #BBNaija2020: See How Nigerians Voted For Housematesshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancelIt’s the end of the road for Eric and Tochi as they were both evicted from the BBNaija reality show… They were nominated alongside Trikytee and Kaisha. See the votes of the least 8 below. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:EricTochi previous article#BBNaija2020: “I’m Not Sure If I Have Feelings For Erica” – Kiddwaya Tells Ebuka RojonSubmissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare Entertainment News/August 9, 2020 /No Comment #BBNaija2020: Eric And Tochi Evicted From Showshare Entertainment News/August 4, 2020 /No Comment #BBNaija2020: Eric Took Advantage Of My Weakness – Lilo Cries (Video)#BBNaija2020: “I Am Coming To Play A New Game” – Eric Tells Housemates (Video)#BBNaija2020: Fans Design Wedding Invitation Card For Eric And Lilo (Photo)#BBNaija2020: Tochi And Lucy Clash Over House Cleaning (video)#BBNaija2020: Housemates Lose Day 4 Wager’s Challenge, Nengi Misses A Point To Save Ozo Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.