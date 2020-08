Housemate Prince Nelson Enwerem broke down in tears last night as he celebrated his 25th birthday with fellow housemates.

After their Saturday night party, Prince was given a cake by big brother to celebrate his special day. The housemates then started saying the things they like about him, which made him teary.

Prince then broke down in tears as he thanked the housemates and everyone supporting him. Prince is the first housemate to celebrate his birthday in the house.

Watch the video below…