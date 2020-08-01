BBNaija2020: Praise Wins Friday Night Arena Games For Week 2 (Video)

Housemate of the ongoing “Lockdown” edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Praise has won Friday night arena games challenge.

He became the first 2020 housemate to win BetWay sponsored arena games.

And for winning the Friday Night Arena challenge, Big Brother has ordered that he should be pampered like a king.

Praise must be pampered, exempted from chores, have a full spa treatment and served food on time.

According to Biggie, failure to give him the above mentioned recognition, respect and recommendation by Big Brother may likely attract punishment.

Recall that former BBNaija housemate, Omashola had called on housemates to keep record of their arena games winnings so Biggie doesn’t give it to another housemate on the last day. He then proceeded to say he won more arena games than Mike Edwards but Biggie ended up giving it to Mike.

Meanwhile, in another news, Praise and Ka3na have been caught in the act, thereby becoming the first BBNaija Season 5 housemates to do so. Probably he’s receiving his kingly treatment as ordered by Biggie.

Watch video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDUaeJlDGxs/