#BBNaija2020: Praise Tackles Ka3na For Ignoring Him During The Day But Coming To Him At Night (Video)

share on:

One day after housemates Praise and Ka3na were caught having having an intimate time under the duvet, Praise has tackled Ka3na.

Praise who felt Ka3na was ignoring him said to her; “Day time you behave as if you don’t know me, but during the night you like me”

The two housemates who have children outside the reality show were caught having sex after a truth or dare game on Friday.

Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.

Few days ago, Ka3na who is married to a 64-year-old man was seen counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDYrRXhgRZL/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=C0C035EB-071D-4CAD-B249-9C13A1EC57A7

Tags:BBNaija2020Ka3naPraise
Rojon

Rojon

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.