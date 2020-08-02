BBNaija2020: Praise Tackles Ka3na For Ignoring Him During The Day But Coming To Him At Night (Video)

One day after housemates Praise and Ka3na were caught having having an intimate time under the duvet, Praise has tackled Ka3na.

Praise who felt Ka3na was ignoring him said to her; “Day time you behave as if you don’t know me, but during the night you like me”

The two housemates who have children outside the reality show were caught having sex after a truth or dare game on Friday.

Praise and Ka3na are the first lockdown housemates to be caught in the act.

Few days ago, Ka3na who is married to a 64-year-old man was seen counting condoms in the house before engaging in the act.

