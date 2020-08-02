BBNaija2020: “Praise Is Just A Friend Like Other Housemates” – Ka3na

It seems the tryst between Ka3na and Praise was an in-the-moment thing.

This revelation comes after Ka3na was the first housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Lockdown edition.

When she came on stage, Ebuka asked her whom she will miss most and she said “Lucy and Dorathy“.

Ebuka prodded further and asked about Praise. She didn’t skip a beat as she replied saying “Praise is just a friend like every other housemate”.

Remember Ka3na and Praise had a moment under the sheet that was captured by the camera. If you missed it, check here. Yesterday, Praise challenged Ka3na for avoiding her during the day and calling her at night.

Watch the moment below;

https://twitter.com/Sixth_Cloud/status/1289998148144959492