BBNaija2020: Praise Evicted From The Show

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Praise has been evicted from the 2020 edition of the reality show.

Four housemates; TrickyTee, Paise, Wathoni and Vee scored the least votes from fans this week.

As has been the season’s style, housemates were called to decide who would be evicted out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.

At the end of votes, Praise was the next housemate to be evicted from the show. The second housemate to be evicted is yet to be announced by host, Ebuka Uchendu.

This leaves the remaining housemates to battle for N85m in the next seven weeks.