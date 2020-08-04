BBNaija2020: “Praise And I Didn’t Have S*x” – Ka3na Clears The Air

Ex-big brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has finally cleared the air about what went down between herself and Praise.

In an interview with a radio station this morning, the mother of 3 said that she and Praise didn’t have sex, that they were only aggressively cuddling in the room.

“There was no sexual intercourse whatsoever. You saw what you saw on the screen, but I was live in the house, and yeah, nothing happened.” she said.

The Big Brother Naija lockdown season saw its first evictions on Sunday night with housemates, Ka3na and Lilo leaving the house.

Ka3na gathered the least votes, and was the first person to leave big brother’s house.

Watch the video below…

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDdft7pjz3o/