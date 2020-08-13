BBNaija2020: Ozo’s Sister Marries Long Time Best Friend, Emeka (Photos)

Ugy Chukwu, sister to Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozoemena has tied the knot with her long time best friend, Emeka Aneke.

Photos from their traditional wedding which took place yesterday just surfaced the internet and both husband and wife looks all shades of adorable.



Twitter user, Maame Tina who shared photos of the couple on the platform, congratulated the couple and wished them the best as they join together as one.

In her words!

“Awwwww lovely. Ozo’s second sister got married today to her long time bestie. congratulations @narccyugy wish u the very best in ur marriage”.

Checkout beautiful photos below;