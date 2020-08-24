BBNaija2020: Ozo Wins Head Of House Game For The 2nd Time

Ozo one of the Big Brother Naija season 5 lock down housemate emerged as winner of the Head of House challenge during the Monday night arena games.

This is the second time the fine gentleman has won the highly sought after position in the house. It was a hard game that saw great competitors like Prince, Vee, Triky Tee come close to the title but were buzzed out at the end.

His victory earns him immunity and he will not be nominated for possible eviction. He will also have unlimited access to the Big Brother lounge.