BBNaija2020: Ozo Emerges As Head Of House

In a rather keenly contested game, Ozo emerged as the Head of House after he breezed through the challenge that was set for them.

However, in order to level the field, Big Brother allowed other housemates to complete their games also.

He has since been given 10 minutes to decide whom his deputy head of house will be.

The previous holders of Head of House is Nengi and Lucy. Wathoni and Prince were the deputy.

In what was a double eviction night… On Sunday, August 2 2020, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Ka3na and Lilo and as the first set of housemates to exit the house.