BBNaija2020: Ozo Catches Nengi And Kiddwaya Zip Down In The Bathroom, Nengi Explains (Video)

There has been drama in the BBNaija house after Ozo caught Nengi last night zip down with Kiddwaya in the bathroom.

Prior to last night’s party, the housemates were busy getting ready to attend the party clad in their various superhero outfits.

While housemates were getting ready, Nengi and Kiddwaya walked into the washroom.

Unfortunately, Ozo in company of Neo, bumped into Nengi and Kidd in the bathroom.

Ozo has now asked Nengi why she was in the bathroom with Kiddwaya and she explained that she couldn’t zip her dress and he offered to help.

Nengi also stated that it wasn’t a big deal and that Ozo should relax.

“When you saw me with Kiddwaya in the bathroom, I just told him to help me unzip my outfit.

“There is nothing to it. Kiddwaya is like a brother to me just like you are, there’s nothing going on.” she said.

Ozo, however, did not seem convinced by her explanation.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Street about to scatter.

He followed her into the toilet. pic.twitter.com/aGhxnwQLv8 — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) August 29, 2020