BBNaija2020: “Old Woman, Useless Amoeba” – Nengi And Lucy Fight Dirty After Today’s Eviction (Video)

Big Brother Naija lockdown season 5 has witnessed another fight in the house, but this time, it’s between Nengi and Lucy.

Barely an hour after the live eviction show, the housemates got into a serious argument which led to the duo hurling dirty insults at each other.

Nengi angrily tagged Lucy an ”old useless woman, Amoeba” and all sorts of names.

Lucy quickly fired back at Nengi saying Nengi isn’t beautiful that she is just light skinned. She also added that Nengi does not have sense.

However, that cause of the fight is still debatable as different fans have different stories to tell.

See clips below:

Immediately after eviction, nengi & Lucy come de fight ah ah #bbnaija2020 pic.twitter.com/pMMFA4RGlL — Daniel Obute (@danielobute_) August 9, 2020

Whooooooooo!!! Shiiii Is about to go down lmaoooo Lucy and Nengi giving us Love and hip hop drama #bbnaija2020 #BBNaijia pic.twitter.com/GB18UEW6yx — Sage_of_Lagos (@Officialsage__) August 9, 2020