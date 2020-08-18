BBNaija2020: “Neo Is A Pretender And A Liar” – Brighto Tells Kiddwaya

Big Brother Lockdown housemate, BrightO has told Kiddwaya he is not a fan of his fellow housemate Neo because he is more of a pretender and tells so much lies.

He made the statement while in a discussion with the billionaire’s son yesterday.

BrightO said he thinks Neo came into the house with a script and he’s not being himself.

He claims the housemate is much of a liar and he’s been playing his game to get people’s pity.

According to Bright, he doesn’t believe most of the things Neo says in the house, and that’s just a personality he’s not cool with.

He said Neo likes talking in codes so he doesn’t reveal his true personality.

Talking about himself, BrightO said he says things as they are and if Kiddwaya observes, he would notice he doesn’t speak much when in a crowd, except if it’s just a gathering of two or more people.

Well, BrightO only seems to be confirming what many viewers of the show have been saying about Neo. It’s being discussed widely on social media the housemate is trying to paint a different picture from his true nature.

It’s however important to note this is just a game, and the best player will definitely emerge the winner, with support from the fans.

See Video Below;